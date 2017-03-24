Idaho's congressional delegation respond to President Trump's health care bill

Idaho Congressman Raul Labrador (Photo: KTVB)

After not gaining enough support in the U.S. House of Representatives, GOP leaders have decided to pull President Trump's health care plan.

A number of Republicans had issues with the American Health Care Act, including one of Idaho's congressman.

Earlier this week, Idaho Congressman Raul Labrador met with President Trump and GOP leaders, after that meeting Labrador said he still wasn't sold on the bill.

A decision that hadn't changed on Friday. Labrador's office tells KTVB had the House voted on the bill, the congressman would not have supported it. His office saying the congressman believes we do need to repeal Obamacare, but it needs to be done the right way.

Congressman Mike Simpson's office tells KTVB the congressman was in favor of the American Health Care Act, but did have concerns. His office releasing a statement saying "While Congressman Simpson had concerns with certain aspects of the replacement legislation, it was the only opportunity to keep his promise to repeal Obamacare."

Sen. Mike Crapo's office tells KTVB the senator did have issues regarding the bill, and had it passed the House and moved to the Senate it would not have been an automatic "yes." His office adding "the ACA still is failing and consumer measures to stop premium increases must be considered."

KTVB reached out to Sen. Jim Risch's office, but he wasn't available for comment.

Meanwhile, Idaho Gov. Butch Otter did join forces with several other Republican governors in support of the American Health Care Act. On Thursday, Otter and seven other governors sent a letter to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Paul Ryan saying they supported the plan's more flexible Medicaid program and phased-in transition from Obama's law.

"The American Health Care Act is an important step toward responsibly replacing the burdensome mandates of Obamacare. It provides more accountability and gives greater flexibility to states like Idaho in developing and implementing our own solutions. This bill moves us in the right direction," Otter said in a statement.

© 2017 KTVB-TV