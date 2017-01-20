Idahoans witness 'historic' inaugural

Donald J. Trump took the oath of office as the 45th President of the United States. Governor Butch Otter is seen standing a few rows behind the president on the left. (Photo: NBC)

BOISE - Hundreds of thousands of people were in Washington, D.C. today to see Donald Trump become America's 45th president. Some of those are from right here in Idaho.

Dozens of Idahoans traveled more than 2,300 miles across the country to see Donald Trump take the oath of office. For some it may have been their second, third, or fourth inauguration, but for Idaho Republican Party Executive Director David Johnston, this was his first.

"Surreal, it was surreal to be there for it. It was a remarkable experience. There's nothing like it," Johnston said.

Johnston described the scene at Capitol Park on Friday as patriotic.

"You could literally cut the patriotism in the air with a knife. I mean it was so thick. You could just, you just felt invigorated and there's so much energy in that entire roaring crowd," Johnston said.

He says it's an experience this former marine will never forget.

"I think the biggest thing is being able to witness history and being able to witness the peaceful transfer of power," Johnston said.

For those Idahoans who tuned in to watch the peaceful transfer of power, it was hard to miss Idaho Gov. Butch Otter, who sat just rows behind President Trump. Seats the governor says were just luck of the draw.

"There were two more governors than they had seats, we had about 34 governors I think today. They said well you two guys gotta go over here and sit next to the steps where everybody comes out, which by the way is right behind the podium," Otter said.

It was an inauguration the governor describes as historic.

"That really represented as far as I'm concerned, all the founders and all our Constitution, and all this great republic should mean in hope and peace to the world," Otter said.

Idaho's Congressional Delegation also released these statements to KTVB regarding the inauguration.

Rep. Raul Labrador: "I'm excited. Let's get to work."

Rep. Mike Simpson: "For the last eight years, businesses and families have been over burdened by government rules and regulations that stymied our economy from achieving its true potential. I was pleased when President Trump talked about the forgotten Americans that have been left behind over the past two decades. I'm looking forward to working with the President and his Administration to implement policies that create jobs and fuel economic growth. When we all work together, Americans benefit and I am encouraged the President touched on this important concept as part of his vision."

Sen. Jim Risch: "Congratulations to President Donald J. Trump on becoming our 45th President of the United States. It was a privilege to be a part of today's ceremonies and to witness the peaceful transfer of power between presidential administrations. Now, with a unified government, the Legislative and Executive branches have an opportunity to work together and address the issues most concerning to Americans. This includes reforming our broken regulatory system and tax code, reducing our nation's out of control spending, and addressing the costs associated with health care. I look forward to working with my colleagues in Congress and the new administration toward these goals."

Sen. Mike Crapo: "Today, we witnessed the peaceful transfer of power that has been the hallmark of our democracy since its founding. In this election, voters chose a candidate who put forth a vision to create an opportunity society for Americans. This vision builds on conservative principles of a limited government, finally reining in irresponsible federal spending, a strong national defense, and an emphasis on free market principles. These policies will enable all Americans to build and achieve their own American dream, while strengthening our economy and allowing businesses to grow and thrive. Today, President Trump took the oath of office and will, together with Congress, begin to implement a policy agenda that delivers opportunities for our nation. It was a privilege to be part of today's ceremonies and I congratulate President Trump on becoming our 45th President. I look forward to the work ahead and setting a sound course for our nation."

