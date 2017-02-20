Idahoans on Trump's first month in office

Indivisible Boise Chapter One town hall at Boise State University (Photo: Troy Colson\KTVB)

BOISE -- This Presidents Day coincides with the one-month anniversary of President Trump's inauguration, so we checked in with Idahoans to hear their thoughts on how Trump is doing in office.

It just so happened that on Monday, a group called "Indivisible Boise Chapter One" held a town hall at Boise State University. The group gives people a forum to express their concerns about the Trump presidency.

KTVB also talked to Idaho Republicans about what they think has been going well over the last month - and what they're looking forward to during his term.

"I think we have the president that the voters chose," Idaho Republican Party Chairman Steve Yates said.

Fact: President Donald Trump is unlike any other president we have seen in American history.

"It's very different not to have a politician as President of United States, that's for sure," one town hall attendee and a retired schoolteacher told KTVB.

Trump wasn't Idaho's first pick in the Republican primary election, but he has gained a lot of support here in the Gem State.

"He's doing more than a traditional presidency would do in a first month," Yates added.

Yates says Trump has put forward very strong Cabinet picks.

"In terms of the agenda, regardless of what sort of strong reaction there has been to some of these topics, President Trump has very consistently echoed the priority themes he campaigned on," Yates said.

Some of Trump's actions have called for do-overs: his pick for Secretary of Labor, his National Security Adviser, and his executive order on immigration.

KTVB asked Yates if it makes him at all nervous that the president has had to re-appoint picks and take matters to court. He responded with: "That's life."

One supporter, Jason Richardson from Rigby, says America is moving in a direction he agrees with and feels is good for the country. Something most Americans can agree with: Richardson says Trump certainly has an unorthodox way of communicating,which is mainly through his Twitter account.

"There can be some polish and a little bit more courtesy in the communication," Richardson added.

In regards to Trump's affiliation with Russia, Richardson says there has been no impropriety, but he isn't against checking into it.

His hope for the future is to just move on.

As for Trump's opponents, they're organizing.

"We're very concerned that Trump and his campaign [have] had communications with Russia during the campaign and before his inauguration," Indivisible Boise Chapter One founder Rod Couch said.

Most want Trump's ties to Russia investigated.

"I disagree with so many things, you don't time to list them on camera. I'm not quite sure there's anything I agree with yet but I'm hopeful there might be something," one town hall attendee and retired schoolteacher told KTVB.

Indivisible Boise Chapter One's town hall on Monday had several hundred people in attendance.

"People were interested in doing something to kind of combat the Trump agenda. They see it as threatening, as dangerous to the country," Couch said.

Members' sights are set on reaching out to Idaho's congressional leaders - they're calling them, emailing, or visiting them daily.

"What it does for us is make us at least feel like we're listened to," one town hall attendee said.

Indivisible Boise Chapter One said they were planning on Sen. Crapo attending the town hall, but they were told a few days ago that he wasn't going to make it. They then reached out to our other congressional leaders, but their offices either didn't respond or informed the group they weren't able to make it.

KTVB called and emailed all the congressmen's offices to verify whether they received the invitation. Sen. Risch's office got back to us and said he was attending a Lincoln Day event outside of Ada County. As of Monday night, we had not heard back from the other congressmen.



