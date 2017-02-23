Idahoan in running to lead DNC

Sally Boynton Brown (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - The election for the new head of the Democratic National Committee happens on Saturday - and it will have a big impact on the party's future.

Sally Boynton Brown - the executive director of the Idaho Democratic Party - is one of eight people in the running for the job.

We spoke to Boynton Brown on Thursday about the upcoming vote. She says the Democratic Party needs to work on a different kind of politics to draw voters after the last election - since many voters swung Republican.

The Democratic National Committee's 447 members will cast ballots for who will lead the organization.

NBC News is reporting that voting could go for many rounds until one candidate gets the simple majority needed to win.

