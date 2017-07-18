Idaho won't comply with Trump voter panel request

Idaho voters (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Secretary of State Lawerence Denney says he will not hand over detailed voter information to President Donald Trump's commission on election fraud as part of a settlement with the Idaho Democratic Party.

Idaho Democratic officials sued Denney earlier this month arguing that the commission's probe is illegal because Idaho law bans releasing private information for commercial use.

The commission had originally given all 50 states until July 14 to hand over key points of voter data including dates of birth and the last four digits of each voter's Social Security numbers. However, the commission has since backed off from that request after facing multiple legal challenges.

Denney said Tuesday he has agreed to not comply with the original request sent by Trump's voter panel. Furthermore, Denney will give the state Democratic Party a 10-day notice if he considers complying with any future requests from the commission.

