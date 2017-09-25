Idaho victims' rights advocates preparing for 2018 session

Legislation known across the country as Marsy's Law has already been passed in five states, and now Idaho is one of many where it is being pushed. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Idaho's legislative leaders are preparing to reintroduce a proposal amending the state's constitution to expand the rights of crime victims and their families.

Senate Majority Caucus Chair Todd Lakey announced Monday he has been attracting more support from fellow lawmakers since his original version was spiked by a House committee earlier this year.

The proposal would have changed the Victim Rights Amendment inside the state constitution, which Idaho voters ratified in 1994. The current amendment details rights for victims. However, advocates of the change have said it does not do enough and need to be updated.

The amendment, called Marsy's Law for Idaho, is named for a California woman killed in 1983 by her ex-boyfriend after he was released from jail without her being notified.

Lakey says passing the constitutional amendment is a top priority for the 2018 legislative session.

