Idaho to handle voter info request using public record law

BOISE - Idaho officials will treat a request for voter records from President Donald Trump's commission investigating alleged voter fraud as a public records request, Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney announced Monday afternoon.

Denney says the commission's request is "unique" and he doesn't intend to reply until July 14th. He'll use that time to work with Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter and Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden to develop the "appropriate and legally required response." All three men are Republicans, and Idaho is considered one of the reddest states in the nation.

Trump, a Republican, has alleged without evidence that up to 5 million people voted illegally in the 2016 election.

Denney says some parts of the state's voter registration system, such as names and addresses, are considered public records. But social security numbers and other information requested by the commission is private in Idaho and so can't legally be released.

