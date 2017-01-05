Idaho State Treasurer Ron Crane won't seek re-election

Idaho State Treasurer Ron Crane

BOISE - Idaho State Treasurer Ron Crane says he will not seek re-election in 2018.

The state's longtime chief financial officer tells KTVB that after nearly 20 years in the post, it is time to move on.

"I've had a good run," Crane said in a statement. "We have been able to do some awesome things for the state of Idaho and I will look back at those accomplishments with fond admiration."

Crane pointed to the improved credit rating of the state as one of his major accomplishments. He is also the founder and host of the popular Smart Women, Smart Money Conference.

"20 years is a long time and I've enjoyed it immensely but I believe it is time for someone else to put their fingerprints on the direction of this office," Crane said. "I will be forever grateful to the citizens of Idaho for allowing me the opportunity to serve as State Treasurer."

Crane was elected to his fifth term in 2014, and will serve until the end of 2018.

Copyright 2016 KTVB