Idaho Secretary of State Denney running for re-election

BOISE - Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney says he's running for re-election in 2018.
Denney announced that he plans on running for another four-year term Wednesday. Currently, no other candidate is running for the seat.
Denney, a Republican, was first elected to the position in 2014 after serving nearly 20 years in the Idaho Legislature - including being a former House Speaker for three terms.
The position requires overseeing Idaho's election process and business registrations. The Secretary of State also serves on the five-member Idaho Land Board, which oversees 2.5 million acres of Idaho land to benefit state public schools.
© 2017 KTVB-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs