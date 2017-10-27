Idaho Republican Party hires new executive director

3-5 Idaho GOP Logo (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - The Idaho Republican Party has named a longtime Florida GOP official and consultant as its new executive director.

Idaho Republican Party Chairman Jonathan Parker announced Friday that he hired Frank Terraferma, a senior strategist with Front Line Strategies who has helped manage multiple campaigns for the Florida Republican Party.

Terraferma was a key player in Florida's lengthy congressional redistricting lawsuit, where the court ruled in 2015 that maps drawn by the GOP-led Legislature were a product of an unconstitutional political gerrymandering. Terraferma and other political operatives testified during the court proceedings on how maps with names such as "Frankenstein" and "Sputnik" were created and then shared while legislative staffers were also drawing new congressional district maps.

Parker says he's excited to bring Terraferma to help win elections in 2018.

