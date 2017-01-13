Idaho lawmakers approve update to child mental health rules

Idaho Statehouse (Photo: KTVB)

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) - Idaho lawmakers are considering a set of rule changes that would strengthen a community approach to the state's mental health treatment for children.



The Post Register reports that the rule changes would allow Idaho to continue implementing the Jeff D. lawsuit settlement. The nearly four-decade-old class-action lawsuit against the state said Idaho provided substandard care to children with mental illnesses. An agreement reached in 2015 required the state to put more emphasis on community-based options rather than institutionalization.



The House Health and Welfare Committee approved the rule changes on Thursday. Two lawmakers voted against the proposal.

