Idaho lawmaker faces residency questions

Rep. Priscilla Giddings (Photo: Idaho Legislature)

BOISE - A north-central Idaho lawmaker has sparked residency concerns among top state officials because she claimed a homeowner's exemption in southern Idaho.

The Spokesman-Review reports Ada County records show that Republican Rep. Priscilla Giddings of White Bird had a homeowner's exemption on a house she owned just outside of Boise between 2010 and 2016.

Giddings was elected to the Idaho House in November of 2016. State law requires legislative candidates to reside within legislative districts for at least one year prior to the general election.

However, a homeowner exemption is only available for an individual's primary residence.

House Speaker Scott Bedke of Oakley says he needs to do some research into the issue, but warned that people can't claim a homeowner's exemption in Ada County and be a qualified elector in a separate county.

