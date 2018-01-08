Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter speaks at the Statehouse during the 2018 AP Legislative Preview. (Photo: Mike di Donato/KTVB)

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter is expected to give his twelfth and final "State of the State" address on Monday afternoon.



The speech kicks off the start of the 2018 legislative session, with state lawmakers, members of the judiciary and other leaders gathering in the Statehouse to hear Otter's remarks.



Otter has served three terms as governor in Idaho and has said he won't seek re-election this year.



The governor typically uses the speech to outline his budget and policy priorities for the session. State lawmakers will then spend the next few months in Boise working to balance the state budget and pass legislation.



The speech begins at 1 p.m. MST, and will stream live on KTVB and KTVB.COM.

