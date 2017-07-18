Idaho GOP to elect new chair, reconsider loyalty oath

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho's top Republican leaders are preparing to gather in the state's most conservative region to elect a new party chair and amend key elements of the GOP state platform.



The two-day Idaho GOP summer meeting starts Friday in Coeur d'Alene. Currently, the lead candidate for party chairman is Jonathan Parker, former executive director of the Idaho Republican Party.



The agenda also includes voting on a resolution demanding Republican candidates pledge loyalty to the Idaho party platform at least 60 days before the primary election. The resolution would require the chairman to announce which candidates either failed to pledge allegiance to the whole oath or took exceptions to parts of it.



The party dumped requiring a loyalty oath last year.



Republican leaders will also be asked to consider a resolution changing how the state draws up legislative and congressional districts.

