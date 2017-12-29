Idaho GOP to consider changes at winter meeting

3-5 Idaho GOP Logo (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Idaho Republican leaders will soon meet in Boise to vote on possible rule changes and discuss which resolutions the state party will urge GOP lawmakers to support.

The two-day Idaho GOP winter meeting starts next Friday in Boise, just several days before the GOP-dominant Idaho Legislature kicks off its 2018 session.

Once again the agenda includes a proposal asking Republican candidates to disclose their support of the Idaho party platform. If approved, the chairman would be required to announce which candidates either failed to support the whole oath or took exceptions to parts of it.

The party dumped requiring the so-called loyalty oath last year and killed a similar proposal earlier this year during the summer meeting.

Republican leaders will also be asked to consider a resolution urging state lawmakers to enact stand-your-ground legislation, which says a person can use force rather than flee from a deadly situation.

