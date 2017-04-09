Idaho GOP hires new executive director

BOISE - The Idaho Republican Party has hired a new executive director.

Party Chairman Steve Yates announced Friday that Lyndel Strong will take over for current Executive Director David Johnston on April 17. Yates said he expects Strong to help lead the party as they prepare for the 2018 election cycle.

The 26-year-old Strong has previously served as a volunteer with the Idaho GOP and been chair of the Idaho Young Republicans.

Meanwhile, Johnston has worked for the state GOP since 2014.

