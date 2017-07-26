Idaho GOP gubernatorial candidate unveils new jobs plan

Lt. Gov. Brad Little (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Gubernatorial hopeful and Lt. Gov. Brad Little outlined the first details of his economic plan to reduce regulations on Idaho companies and create more job opportunities for Idaho's young workers.

Little delivered his plan Wednesday while standing outside the recently competed $70 million Simplot Co. complex in downtown Boise. The Republican lawmaker is currently vying to stand out in a competitive 2018 gubernatorial race as the GOP contender who can connect Idaho's past accomplishments to its future growth.

The economic plan carries familiar details often included in Republican candidate's campaign promises: reduce regulation, lower health care costs and retain Idaho's workforce.

However, Little's approach also includes a plan to implement a first-time home buyer's incentive, promises to maintain the state's health insurance marketplace and require all agencies to detail how any new regulations will impact small businesses.

