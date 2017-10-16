Idaho GOP candidates report congressional fundraising

Close-up of American dollar bills (Photo: Purestock)

BOISE - State Rep. Luke Malek of Coeur d'Alene has raised $82,800 to run for the state's open 1st Congressional District seat.

Candidates for the U.S. House and Senate in 2018 elections have a Monday deadline to file campaign finance disclosures with the Federal Election Commission.

According to the latest FEC quarterly reports, Malek raised the most money compared to his Republican opponents between July and September.

Former Attorney General David Leroy raised roughly $31,000 in the same time frame, but has raised $145,000 overall since announcing his candidacy in April.

Malek and Leroy are running against former state Sen. Russ Fulcher of Meridian and first-time political candidate Michael Snyder of Bonners Ferry.

The 1st Congressional District seat has attracted a wide array of candidates ever since GOP U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador announced earlier this year he would leave Congress in 2018 to run for governor.

