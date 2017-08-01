Idaho GOP candidates boast big bucks in fundraising race

Idaho flag at Statehouse (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho Republican candidates running for the state's top elected seat in 2018 are already collecting big contributions, even though the primary election is still 10 months away.



Boise businessman and GOP gubernatorial candidate Tommy Ahlquist raised more than $952,000 since March - with roughly $378,000 coming from Ahlquist. Ahlquist's campaign says it's the most mid-year fundraising total for a governor's race in Idaho history.



However, Ahlquist's opponents have also been busy attracting support across the state.



U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador raised nearly $310,000 for his gubernatorial campaign. Of that amount, $40,000 came from in-kind donations from fellow GOP congressmen and another $17,500 came from out-of-state political action committees.



Meanwhile, Lt. Gov. Brad Little raised more than $229,500 throughout the reporting period. The Republican lawmaker has been running the longest out of all three gubernatorial candidates and has roughly $449,000 still in his war chest.



Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter says he is not running for re-election.

