KTVB
Close
Weather Alert 15 weather alerts
Close

Idaho Dems send 'tubergram' to congressional delegation

KTVB , KTVB 7:39 PM. MDT March 23, 2017

BOISE - The Idaho Democratic Party is sending a message - on potatoes - to the state's congressional delegation.

The party says it was disappointed that Idaho's congressmen did not hold any town hall meetings while they were home on break. So in response they got people together to air their grievances on potatoes, which they then shipped to Washington, DC.

"It's a serious issue, but a lighthearted way of communicating," said Shelby Scott, a spokesperson for the party.

Messages included in the "tubergram" covered a variety of topics from health care and environmental protection to a request to impeach President Donald Trump.

© 2017 KTVB-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories