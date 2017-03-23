Idaho Dems send 'tubergram' to congressional delegation

The Idaho Democratic Party sent a box of potatoes to Idaho's congression delegation. Each potato has a handwritten message to lawmakers. (Photo: Shelby Scott/Idaho Democratic Party)

BOISE - The Idaho Democratic Party is sending a message - on potatoes - to the state's congressional delegation.

The party says it was disappointed that Idaho's congressmen did not hold any town hall meetings while they were home on break. So in response they got people together to air their grievances on potatoes, which they then shipped to Washington, DC.

"It's a serious issue, but a lighthearted way of communicating," said Shelby Scott, a spokesperson for the party.

Messages included in the "tubergram" covered a variety of topics from health care and environmental protection to a request to impeach President Donald Trump.

© 2017 KTVB-TV