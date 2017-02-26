Idaho Democrat says GOP businessman should switch parties

Tommy Ahlquist (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - A state Democratic lawmaker says a Republican Boise businessman should switch political parties to run as Idaho's minority party gubernatorial candidate.

Democratic Rep. Phylis King of Boise released a letter Friday saying that Tommy Ahlquist is an ideal candidate because he previously donated to failed Democratic gubernatorial candidate A.J. Balukoff in 2014 and refused to vote for Republican President Donald Trump.

Shelby Scott, a spokeswoman for the Idaho Democratic Party, says that King's letter does not speak on behalf of the entire party. Furthermore, Scott says the party's strategy for the 2018 election does not include wooing Republicans to run as Democrats.

Ahlquist currently serves as Gardner Company's chief operating officer, and has overseen a number of high profile projects in downtown Boise, including the Zion Bank building and City Center Plaza.

RELATED: City Center Plaza: An exclusive look at Gardner Company's most ambitious project

Ahlquist has not yet committed to running for governor, but has confirmed he is considering doing so and is expected to make a decision soon.

Ahlquist's spokesman described King's letter as "clear desperation" from the political establishment.

Copyright 2017 KTVB