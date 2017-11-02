Idaho Democrat announces another run for governor

Gubernatorial candidate A.J. Balukoff (Photo: Balukoff for Governor campaign)

BOISE - Idaho businessman Anthony Joseph "A.J." Balukoff is once again running as a Democrat for governor.

Balukoff, 71, filed paperwork Thursday to run for the top elected office.

Balukoff unsuccessfully ran as Democratic gubernatorial candidate in 2014 against Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter. Balukoff spent more than $3 million of his funds only to win nearly 39 percent of the vote to 54 percent for Otter.

All seven of Idaho's statewide elected officials have hailed from the GOP since 2006.

So far, Balukoff has no major Democratic opponent in the upcoming May primary.

Meanwhile, three high-profile Republicans have filed as gubernatorial candidates - U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador, Lt. Gov. Brad Little and Boise businessman Tommy Ahlquist.

Otter has said he won't run for a fourth term in 2018.

