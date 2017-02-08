Idaho Dairymen's Association calls for action.

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Service with more than just a smile
-
Flooding closes 1-86 in eastern Idaho
-
Police: Body found in Nampa creek
-
St. Luke's employee donating kidney to patient
-
Technology allowing students to cut corners in classroom
-
Standoff over, suspect still on the loose
-
White House Push back against Ivanka Trump's brand a "direct attack" on the President
-
Drone video shows I-86 flooding continues Wednesday morning
-
Man in jail after leading police on chase
-
Gov. Otter clarifies immigration comment
More Stories
-
Security cameras alert Boise homeowner to fugitiveFeb. 8, 2017, 9:30 p.m.
-
Idaho's dairy farmers push for immigration programsFeb. 8, 2017, 9:50 p.m.
-
Revenge porn can ruin your lifeFeb. 6, 2017, 12:04 p.m.