House Speaker Paul Ryan visits Idaho for private event

BOISE - BOISE - House Speaker Paul Ryan visited Boise Tuesday morning for a private fundraiser luncheon. Tickets to the event that was held in downtown Boise ranged from $1,000 to $10,000.
While the event was going on, protestors lined the streets of 8th and Main to send Speaker Ryan a message.
Protesters say they were there to protest the right wing and “Trump” agenda that they say Ryan supports.
"Denying climate change, the attack on health care, the attack on Medicare Medicaid and Social Security, and earned benefits that people have worked to achieve," said Adrienne Evans, executive director of United Vision/Action for Idaho.
Protestors say they hope today's message sends a message to Idaho leaders that they are not supportive of how things are going in Washington DC right now.
© 2017 KTVB-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs