House Speaker Paul Ryan visits Idaho for private event

LAWRENCE, MA - JULY 20: U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) meets with the media during a visit to the New Balance shoe factory at which he discussed tax reform on July 20, 2017 in Lawrence, Massachusetts. Ryan said that Republicans are more in step on tax reform than they are with the beleaguered plan to replace Obamacare when asked about recent struggles. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images) (Photo: Adam Glanzman, 2017 Getty Images)

BOISE - BOISE - House Speaker Paul Ryan visited Boise Tuesday morning for a private fundraiser luncheon. Tickets to the event that was held in downtown Boise ranged from $1,000 to $10,000.

While the event was going on, protestors lined the streets of 8th and Main to send Speaker Ryan a message.

Protesters say they were there to protest the right wing and “Trump” agenda that they say Ryan supports.

"Denying climate change, the attack on health care, the attack on Medicare Medicaid and Social Security, and earned benefits that people have worked to achieve," said Adrienne Evans, executive director of United Vision/Action for Idaho.

Protestors say they hope today's message sends a message to Idaho leaders that they are not supportive of how things are going in Washington DC right now.

© 2017 KTVB-TV