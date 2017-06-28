Health plan protesters gather outside Sen. Crapo's office

Protesters gathered outside the Boise office of Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo on Wednesday morning to voice their disapproval of his support for the Republican health insurance plan. (Photo: Joe Parris/KTVB)

BOISE - While the vote for the new health care bill waits, several groups gathered in Boise Wednesday morning to voice their opinions.

Indivisible Boise Chapter One, United Vision for Idaho, the National Organization of Women, Southwest Chapter, and Planned Parenthood gathered for a protest outside the Boise office of Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo.

Protesters said their message was to let Sen. Crapo know that his constituents do not approve of the Republican health insurance plan, and they think Crapo's support of it is "shameful."

"This health care bill is like social Darwinism," Rod Couch, co-founder Indivisible Boise Chapter One, said. "It's survival of the fittest: If you have a lot of money and you don't get sick, you're going to do good. If you get older and you get sick, you're not going to do well."

A spokesperson for Sen. Crapo, who met with the protesters on Wednesday, said Crapo's office appreciates the feedback from this group, and all Idahoans.

Senate Republican leaders are delaying a vote on their health care bill until after the July 4 recess, forced to retreat by a GOP rebellion that left them lacking enough votes to even begin debating the legislation.

© 2017 KTVB-TV