Health and Welfare chief to retire

Health and Welfare Director Dick Armstrong waves after being praised by Gov. Otter for his service to Idaho. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter's first announcement during his annual State of the State speech was revealing that Dick Armstrong, the head of the state's Department of Health and Welfare, will be retiring later this year.

Armstrong has overseen the Health and Welfare agency since 2006.

Otter says Armstrong will leave "big shoes to fill" when he steps down in June.

Before laying out his legislative priorities to state lawmakers, Otter also welcomed newly-elected Supreme Court Justice Robyn Brody.

Brody was elected to the state's highest court in November and was sworn in to the post earlier this month.

