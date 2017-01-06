Gov. Otter wants task force to study higher education

Gov. Butch Otter outlined his legislative priorities during the annual Associated Press legislative preview this morning. (Photo: KTVB)

Education will be Idaho Gov. Butch Otter's top priority in the upcoming legislative session. That's what he told members of the media today during the annual Associated Press legislative preview.

Otter announced he is forming a task force aimed at improving higher education in the state.

The 28-member committee will be similar to the 2013 task force that was charged with improving K-12 education.

The higher education task force will be operating with the goal of getting 60 percent of Idahoans between the ages of 25 and 34 a post-secondary degree or certification by 2020.

While that task force does their work on higher education, the focus of the governor’s State of the State Address on Monday will be K-12 education.

“The promise the career ladder made as far as being able to keep good teachers, pay good teachers and improve our classroom performances, and thus our student performances," said Otter.

Other subjects that Otter mentioned will be big topics in 2017 are the Medicaid coverage gap, the future of transportation funding, and tax cuts.

The governor said he won't be proposing any tax cuts this year, but several members of the Legislature plan on introducing tax cut legislation.

Otter will give his State of State Address at 1 p.m. Monday. We air his speech live on Channel 7 and stream it live on KTVB.COM and the KTVB app.

