Gov. Otter names acting director for finance department

BOISE - Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter has named Mary Hughes as acting director of the Idaho Department of Finance while the current head of the agency is in the hospital.

Director Gavin Gee suffered a brain injury while jogging earlier this week. According to the family, Gee is currently in recovery.

Otter named Hughes as acting director on Thursday. She currently serves as the department's financial institutions bureau chief.

Hughes says she does not know how long she will be in the top position, but added that she hopes to hand the department back over to the director as soon as possible.

Gee started his career at the agency in 1977 as an examiner and was appointed acting director in 1995 and, subsequently, director.

