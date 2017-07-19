Former Idaho GOP chair launches bid for lieutenant governor

Steve Yates (Photo: Courtesty photo)

BOISE - Former Idaho Republican Party Chairman Steve Yates has officially launched his 2018 campaign for lieutenant governor.

Yates says he will bring his business and public service experience to the elected position. Yates filed to run for the office earlier this year, but officially launched his campaign Tuesday.

Yates, an Idaho Falls businessman and former aid to Vice President Dick Cheney, took over as chair in 2014 during a chaotic battle over control of the party. He resigned in April to consider running for a political office.

Other candidates so far include GOP state Sen. Marv Hagedorn of Meridian, GOP state Rep. Kelley Packer of McCammon, Idaho Falls businesswoman Janice McGeachin and former Constitutional gubernatorial candidate Steve Pankey - who is now running as a Republican.

Incumbent Lt. Gov. Brad Little is currently running for governor.

Idaho's lieutenant governor presides over the state Senate and serves as governor when the elected governor is out of the state.

© 2017 KTVB-TV