Former Boise senator dies at age 88

John Andreason (Photo: Idaho Legislature)

BOISE - A longtime and very well known and respected Idaho state lawmaker has passed away.

John Andreason served for 43 years in various offices at the state and local levels -- including 18 years as the senator for District 15, which currently includes part of west Boise.

Senator Andreason retired in 2012.

Just two months ago, he was diagnosed with liver cancer.

His son says he died late Monday night at his home.

U.S. Senator Jim Risch, who served with Andreason in the Idaho Senate, issued a statement in which he calls Andreason a "good friend" who was reliable and loved Idaho, and Risch says, our state has lost a real champion.

Funeral services are a week from Friday at the West Stake Center on McMillian and Shamrock at noon.

John Andreason was 88 years old.

