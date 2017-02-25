Ex-Labor Secretary Perez elected DNC chairman

Tom Perez, elected chairman of the Democratic National Committee on February 25, 2017, shown here during a meeting of the Financial Literacy and Education Commission at the United States Treasury in 2016. (Photo: Pete Marovich/Getty Images)

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - Democrats have a new national party chairman. It's Tom Perez, who was labor secretary under President Barack Obama.

Perez won over Keith Ellison, a Minnesota congressman, in the second round of voting Saturday by Democratic National Committee members at their meeting in Atlanta.

In a show of unity, Perez asked members to make Ellison the deputy chair.

Perez gave a speech before the vote, and he said Democrats face "a crisis of confidence" and a "crisis of relevance."

He pledged to "take the fight" to Trump and "right-wing Republicans."

The Democrats' power-deficit is stark.

Republicans hold the presidency, run both chambers of Congress, and control about two-thirds of U.S. statehouses.

Perez and Ellison each pledged to rebuild state and local parties, including in Republican-dominated states.

Both said the party must capitalize on widespread opposition to Trump, but also work to reach frustrated working-class voters who felt abandoned by Democrats and embraced Trump.

Several candidates stepped aside after the first round of voting, including Idaho Democratic Party executive director Sally Boynton Brown.

She received 12 votes, and exited the race without making an endorsement.





Sally Boynton Brown, Idaho Democratic Party Executive Director (Photo: Mary Kienzle\KTVB)

Related story: USA Today: Democrats elect Tom Perez as new leader

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.