VOTER GUIDE: March 2017 school bonds and levies

BOISE - School districts across the state are asking voters to approve funding for various projects - from building new schools to repairs and maintenance - during the March 14 election.

Below you will find a county-by-county look at proposed bonds and levies for districts in southwestern and central Idaho.

A note about levies and bonds: Supplemental levies require a simple majority (over 50 percent) approval to pass, while general obligation bonds require a super-majority (two-thirds) approval.

A number of so-called plant facilities levies are also up for vote. The majority approval required for these levies is dependent on the percentage of market value indebtedness the levy would incur. It's usually between 55 percent and two-thirds majority approval.

ADA COUNTY

Boise School District

-General obligation bonds

-$172,500,000

-For construction of new schools, and improvements to existing schools

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of the Independent School District of Boise City, State of Idaho (the "Board"), be authorized to issue general obligation school bonds of said District in the principal amount not to exceed $172,500,000 for the purpose of financing the costs of acquiring and improving school site(s); constructing, furnishing and equipping new school facilities; and making improvements to existing schools and school facilities, including safety and technology upgrades, the final installment of bonds to fall due not later than twenty (20) years from the date of issuance thereof, all as provided in the Bond Election Resolution adopted by the Board on November 14, 2016?

Kuna School District

-General obligation bonds

-$40,000,000

-For construction of new high school, and improvements/renovations to existing schools

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Joint School District No. 3, Ada and Canyon Counties, Idaho (the "Board"), be authorized to issue general obligation school bonds of said District in the principal amount not to exceed $40,000,000 for the purpose of addressing growth, overcrowding and aging facilities through (a) construction of phase one of a new high school with career technical education facilities, including possible land acquisition and campus infrastructure; (b) construction of improvements to the existing Kuna High School; (c) construction of new classrooms and kitchen facilities at Teed Elementary School to enable conversion to a middle school, (d) renovation and repair to the existing Kuna Middle School; (e) construction of additional classrooms at Reed Elementary School and Silver Trail Elementary School; and (f) renovation and repair of other District facilities including infrastructure additions and improvements; the final installment of such bonds to be repaid not later than twenty (20) years from the date of issuance, all as provided in the Bond Election Resolution adopted by the Board on January 10, 2017?

Kuna School District

-Supplemental levy

-$2,500,000 per year for two years

-For maintaining and operating schools

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Joint School District No. 3, Ada and Canyon Counties, Idaho, be authorized by the electors of the District voting in the March 14, 2017 Election to levy a supplemental levy, as permitted by law in Section 33-802(3), Idaho Code, in the amount of up to two million five hundred thousand dollars ($2,500,000) each year for two years beginning fiscal year July 1, 2017 and ending June 30, 2019 for the purpose of paying the expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the District as provided in the resolution of the Board of Trustees adopted on January 10, 2017?

West Ada School District

-Plant facilities levy

-$16,000,000 per year for 10 years

-Requires 60 percent majority to pass

-For purchase of school sites, and renovation/improvement of existing buildings

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Joint School District No. 2 (West Ada), Ada and Canyon Counties, State of Idaho, be authorized, upon the affirmative vote of sixty percent (60%) of the electors of the District voting in the March 14, 2017 Election, to levy a School Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy in the amount of up to Sixteen Million and no/100 Dollars ($16,000,000.00), for fiscal year beginning July 1, 2017 and continuing each year in the amount of up to Sixteen Million and no/100 Dollars ($16,000,000.00) for ten (10) years for the purposes of acquiring, purchasing, or improving school sites; adding to, remodeling, improving or repairing any existing buildings; and furnishing and equipping any buildings, including all lighting, heating, ventilation, and sanitation facilities and appliances necessary to maintain and operate the buildings of the District?

BOISE COUNTY

Horseshoe Bend School District

-Supplemental levy

-$300,000

-For maintaining and operating schools

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Horseshoe Bend School District No. 73, Boise County, Idaho, be authorized and empowered to levy a supplemental levy, as permitted by law, in the amount of Three Hundred Thousand Dollars ($300,000) per year for a period of two (2) years commencing with the fiscal year beginning 2017 for the purpose of paying lawful obligations of the District and the expenses of maintaining and operating the District for the fiscal years beginning July 1, 2017, and ending June 30, 2019?

CAMAS COUNTY

Camas County School District

-Supplemental levy

-$250,000 per year

-For maintaining and operating schools

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Camas County School District No. 121, Camas County Idaho, be authorized and empowered and empowered to levy a supplemental levy, as permitted by law, in the amount of $250,000 (two hundred fifty thousand dollars), for the purpose of paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the district for each of the fiscal years beginning July 1, 2017, and ending June 30, 2019?

CANYON COUNTY

Kuna School District

-General obligation bonds

-$40,000,000

-For construction of new high school, and improvements/renovations to existing schools

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Joint School District No. 3, Ada and Canyon Counties, Idaho (the "Board"), be authorized to issue general obligation school bonds of said District in the principal amount not to exceed $40,000,000 for the purpose of addressing growth, overcrowding and aging facilities through (a) construction of phase one of a new high school with career technical education facilities, including possible land acquisition and campus infrastructure; (b) construction of improvements to the existing Kuna High School; (c) construction of new classrooms and kitchen facilities at Teed Elementary School to enable conversion to a middle school, (d) renovation and repair to the existing Kuna Middle School; (e) construction of additional classrooms at Reed Elementary School and Silver Trail Elementary School; and (f) renovation and repair of other District facilities including infrastructure additions and

improvements; the final installment of such bonds to be repaid not later than twenty (20) years from the date of issuance, all as provided in the Bond Election Resolution adopted by the Board on January 10, 2017?

Kuna School District

-Supplemental levy

-$2,500,000

-For maintaining and operating schools

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Joint School District No. 3, Ada and Canyon Counties, Idaho, be

authorized by the electors of the District voting in the March 14, 2017 Election to levy a supplemental levy, as permitted by law in Section 33-802(3), Idaho Code, in the amount of up to two million five hundred thousand dollars ($2,500,000) each year for two years beginning fiscal year July 1, 2017 and ending June 30, 2019 for the purpose of paying the expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the District as provided in the resolution of the Board of Trustees adopted on January 10, 2017?

Marsing School District

-General obligation bonds

-$13,500,000

-For construction of a new middle school, and improvements/renovations to high school and elementary school

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Joint School District No. 363, Owyhee and Canyon Counties, Idaho (the "Board"), be authorized to issue general obligation school bonds of said District in the principal amount not to exceed $13,500,000 for the purpose of financing the (a) construction of a new middle school; (b) construction of improvements to the existing high school consisting of a new physical education/gymnasium facility, a new library facility and other needed renovations; (c) construction of a covered walkway between the existing elementary school and cafeteria; (d) designated grading and paving of parking lots and access roads; and (e) various safety improvements throughout the District, the final installment of such bonds to be repaid not later than twenty-five (25) years from the date of issuance, all as provided in the Bond Election Resolution adopted by the Board on January 17, 2017?

Vallivue School District

-Plant facilities levy

-$2,000,000 per year for 10 years

-For construction/renovation of schools, and other expenses

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of School District No. 139, Canyon County, State of Idaho, be authorized, upon the affirmative vote of two-thirds (2/3) of the electors of the District voting in the March 14, 2017 election, to levy a School Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy in the the amount of up to Two Million and no/100 Dollars ($2,000,000), for fiscal year beginning July 1, 2017 and continuing each year in the amount of up to Two Million and no/100 ($2,000,000) for ten (10) years for the purposes of acquiring, purchasing, or improving school sites; constructing, adding to, remodeling, improving or repairing any existing buildings; purchasing or leasing of modular classrooms; and furnishing and equipping any buildings, including all safety, security, lighting, heating, ventilation, and sanitation facilities and appliances and technology upgrades necessary to maintain and operate the buildings of the District?

West Ada School District

-Plant facilities levy

-$16,000,000 per year for 10 years

-Requires two-thirds majority

-For purchase of school sites and renovation/improvement of existing buildings

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Joint School District No. 2 (West Ada), Ada and Canyon Counties, State of Idaho, be authorized, upon the affirmative vote of sixty percent (60%) of the electors of the District voting in the March 14, 2017 Election, to levy a School Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy in the amount of up to Sixteen Million and no/100 Dollars ($16,000,000.00), for fiscal year beginning July 1, 2017 and continuing each year in the amount of up to Sixteen Million and no/100 Dollars ($16,000,000.00) for ten (10) years for the purposes of acquiring, purchasing, or improving school sites; adding to, remodeling, improving or repairing any existing buildings; and furnishing and equipping any buildings, including all lighting, heating, ventilation, and sanitation facilities and appliances necessary to maintain and operate the buildings of the District?

CASSIA COUNTY

American Falls School District

-General obligation bonds

-$8,950,000

-For construction of new elementary school and improvements of existing facilities

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Joint School District No. 381 be authorized to incur an indebtedness and issue general obligation school bonds in an amount not to exceed $8,950,000, to become due in such installments as may be fixed by the Board of Trustees, the term not to exceed twenty (20) years, for the construction of a new elementary school and for improvements of other educational facilities, together with related costs and fees, all as provided in the bond resolution of the Board of Trustees adopted on December 20, 2016?

American Falls School District

-Supplemental levy

-$8,950,000 per year for two years

-For maintaining and operating schools

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of School District #381, Power and Cassia Counties, State of Idaho, be authorized and empowered to levy $2,458,108.00 per year for two years as permitted by law for the purpose of paying all lawful expenses of the District for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2017, and ending June 30, 2018, and the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2018 and ending June 30, 2019?

Murtaugh School District

-Plant facilities levy

-$175,000 per year for 10 years

-For renovations to existing buildings, purchase of school buses, and general maintenance

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Murtaugh Joint School District No. 418, Twin Falls and Cassia Counties, State of Idaho, be authorized and empowered to levy $175,000 per year for ten (10) years, as provided in Idaho Code 33-804 and 33-901, for the purpose of allowing the district to add to, remodel or repair any existing building; to furnish and equip any building of the District; to purchase school buses, and general maintenance, for fiscal year beginning July 1, 2017 and continuing each year thereafter for ten (10) years? This levy will replace the existing School Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy in the amount of $70,000 that was passed in 2009 for ten (10) years, but if this levy fails the existing levy of 2009 will remain valid for $70,000 until 2019.

CUSTER COUNTY

Butte County School District

-Plant facilities levy

-$65,000 per year for two years

-For maintaining and operating schools

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Butte County Joint School District No. 111, Butte and Custer Counties, Idaho, be authorized and empowered to levy a plant facilities levy, as permitted by law in Section 33-802(3), Idaho Code sixty-five thousand dollars ($65,000.00), for each of two years for the purpose of paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the District for the fiscal years beginning July 1, 2017 and ending June 30, 2019?

Butte County School District

-Supplemental levy

-$160,000 per year for two years

-For maintaining and operating schools

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Butte County Joint School District No. 111, Butte and Custer Counties, Idaho, be authorized and empowered to levy a supplemental levy, as permitted by law in Section 33-802(3), Idaho Code for one hundred sixty thousand dollars ($160,000.00), for each of two years for the purpose of paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the District for the fiscal years beginning July 1, 2017 and ending June 30, 2019?

Challis School District

-Supplemental levy

-$400,000 per year for two years

-For maintaining and operating schools

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Challis Joint School District No.181, Custer and Lemhi Counties, Idaho, be authorized and empowered to levy a supplemental maintenance and operations levy, as permitted by law in Section 33-802(3), Idaho Code for the amount of Four Hundred Thousand Dollars ($400,000.00), each year for two years for a total of Eight Hundred Thousand Dollars ($800,000.00) for the purpose of paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the District for the fiscal years beginning July 1, 2017 and ending June 30, 2019?

Custer County School District

-Plant facilities levy

-$121,641 in 2017, with incremental increases each year for five years

-For construction of new school facilities and renovation of existing buildings

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Custer County Joint School District No. 182, Custer and Butte Counties, State of Idaho, be authorized and empowered to levy $121,641.00 a plant facilities reserve fund levy, as permitted by law in Section 33-901, Idaho Code; to accumulate funds for and to build a school house, or school houses or other building or buildings; to demolish or remove school buildings; to add to, maintain, remodel or repair any existing lighting, heating, ventilation and sanitation facilities and appliances necessary to maintain and operate buildings of the district; to purchase school buses; to purchase equipment; for lease and lease purchase agreements for any of the above purchases and to repay loans from commercial lending institutions extended to pay for the construction of school plant facilities, for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2017, and continuing for 5 years in the following amounts; $125,290.23 beginning July 1, 2018, $129,048.94 beginning July 1, 2019, $132,920.41 beginning July 1, 2020, $136,908.03 beginning July 1, 2021.

GOODING COUNTY

Gooding School District

-Supplemental levy

-$650,000 per year for two years

-For maintaining and operating schools

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Gooding Jt. School District No 231, Gooding and Lincoln Counties, Idaho, be authorized and empowered to levy a supplemental levy, as permitted by law, in the amount of $650,000.00 (Six Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars) each year for two (2) years for a total of $1,300,000.00 (One Million Three Hundred Thousand Dollars) for the purpose of paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the District for the fiscal years beginning July 1, 2017, and ending June 30, 2019?

IDAHO COUNTY

Mountain View School District

-Supplemental levy

-$2,663,246 per year for one year

-For maintaining and operating schools

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Mountain View School District No. 244, Idaho County, Idaho, be authorized to levy a supplemental levy in the amount of $2,663,246, two million six hundred sixty three thousand two hundred forty six dollars for a period of one (1) year for the purpose of paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the District for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2017, and ending June 30, 2018?

Highland School District

-Supplemental levy

-$499,000

-For maintaining and operating schools

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Highland Joint School District No. 305, Lewis, Idaho, and Nez

Perce Counties, Idaho, be authorized, pursuant to Idaho Code Sections 33-802, a supplemental

levy of Four Hundred Ninety Nine Thousand Dollars, ($499,000) for one year for maintenance

and operation of said school district for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2017 and ending June

30, 2018?

Highland School District

-Plant facilities levy

-$50,000 per year for five years

-For maintaintenance and repairs of school facilities, and renovation of school grounds

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Highland Joint School District No. 305, Lewis, Idaho, and Nez Perce Counties, Idaho, be authorized, pursuant to Idaho Code Sections 33-804 and 33-901, to levy an annual tax of $50,000 for the next five (5) years, beginning in the year 2017 and ending in the year 2021, for a School Plant Facilities Fund to be used for the following purposes: maintaining hardware and infrastructure, anticipated repairs or replacement of the boilers, upgrading and reaching compliance with safety concerns within the facilities, renovation of school grounds and equipment, replacement of dilapidated and obsolete equipment and classroom furniture where necessary or desirable?

JEROME COUNTY

Jerome School District

-Supplemental levy

-$650,000 per year for two years

-For maintaining and operating schools

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Jt. Jerome School District No. 261, Jerome, Lincoln and Gooding Counties, Idaho, be authorized and empowered to levy a supplemental levy, as permitted by law in Section 33-802(3), Idaho Code in the amount of six hundred and fifty thousand dollars ($650,000) each year for two years for a total of one million three hundred thousand dollars ($1,300,000) for the purpose of paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the District for the fiscal years beginning July 1, 2017 and ending June 30, 2019?

LINCOLN COUNTY

Gooding School District

-Supplemental levy

-$650,000 per year for two years

-For maintaining and operating schools

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Gooding Jt. School District No 231, Gooding and Lincoln Counties, Idaho, be authorized and empowered to levy a supplemental levy, as permitted by law, in the amount of $650,000.00 (Six Hundred Fifty Thousand Dollars) each year for two (2) years for a total of $1,300,000.00 (One Million Three Hundred Thousand Dollars) for the purpose of paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the District for the fiscal years beginning July 1, 2017, and ending June 30, 2019?"

Jerome School District

-Supplemental levy

-$650,000 per year for two years

-For maintaining and operating schools

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Jt. Jerome School District No. 261, Jerome, Lincoln and Gooding Counties, Idaho, be authorized and empowered to levy a supplemental levy, as permitted by law in Section 33-802(3), Idaho Code in the amount of six hundred and fifty thousand dollars ($650,000) each year for two years for a total of one million three hundred thousand dollars ($1,300,000) for the purpose of paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the District for the fiscal years beginning July 1, 2017 and ending June 30, 2019?

PAYETTE COUNTY

Fruitland School District

-Supplemental levy

-$295,000 per year for two years

-For maintaining and operating schools

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Fruitland School District No. 373, Payette County, Idaho be authorized and empowered to levy a supplemental levy, as permitted by law in Section 33-802(3), Idaho Code, in the amount of two hundred ninety five thousand dollars ($295,000.00), each year for two years for a total of five hundred ninety thousand dollars ($590,000.00) for the purpose of paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the District for the fiscal years beginning July 1, 2017, and ending June 30, 2019, as provided in the resolution adopted at the January 16, 2017, Fruitland School District Trustee meeting?

Payette School District

-Plant facilities levy

-$495,000 per year for 10 years

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Payette Joint School District No. 371J, Payette and Washington Counties, Idaho, be authorized and empowered to levy a School Plant Facilities Fund Levy, as provided in the resolution adopted at the January 9th, 2017, Payette Joint School District Trustee meeting, as follows?

1. The proposed School Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy will be in the amount of FOUR HUNDRED NINETY FIVE THOUSAND DOLLARS ($495,000) for the first fiscal year beginning July 1, 2017, and continuing each year in the amount of FOUR HUNDRED NINETY FIVE THOUSAND DOLLARS ($495,000) for ten years for total levy indebtedness in the amount of FOUR MILLION NINE HUNDRED FIFTY THOUSAND DOLLARS ($4,950,000).

2. The proposed levy represents bonded indebtedness of less than two-tenths of one percent (.2%) of the total market value of existing school plant facilities, as such valuation for assessment purposes existed on December 31 of the year immediately preceding the election; and for the levy to pass, a total of fifty-five percent (55%) of the electors voting in the election must vote in favor thereof.

3. The Plant Facilities Reserve Fund will be for the purpose of allowing the District to acquire, purchase, or improve school site or sites; to accumulate funds for and to build a school house or school houses or other buildings or buildings; to demolish or remove school buildings; to add to, remodel, or repair any existing building; to furnish and equip any building or buildings, including all lighting, heating, ventilation and sanitation facilities, and appliances necessary to maintain and operate buildings of the District; to purchase school buses; for lease and lease purchase agreements for any of the above purposes and to repay loans from commerical lending institutions extended to pay for the construction of school plant facilities.

Payette School District

-Supplemental levy

-$400,000 per year for two years

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Payette Joint School District No. 371J, Payette and Washington Counties, Idaho, be authorized and empowered to levy a supplemental levy, as permitted by law in Section 33-802(3), Idaho Code, in the amount of up to four hundred thousand dollars ($400,000) each year for two years for a total of eight hundred thousand dollars ($800,000) for the purpose of paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the District for the fiscal years beginning July 1, 2017, and ending June 30, 2019, as provided in the resolution adopted at the January 9th, 2017, Payette Joint School District Trustee meeting?

TWIN FALLS COUNTY

Hanson School District

-Supplemental levy

-$290,000 per year for two years

-For maintaining and operating schools

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Hansen School District No. 415, Twin Falls County, Idaho be authorized and empowered to levy a supplemental levy, as permitted by law in Section 33-802(3), Idaho Code for the amount of Two Hundred Ninety Thousand Dollars ($290,000) each year for two (2) years for a total of Five Hundred Eighty Thousand Dollars ($580,000) for the purpose of paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the District for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2017 and ending June 30, 2019?

Murtaugh School District

-Plant facilities levy

-$175,000 per year for ten years

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Murtaugh Joint School District No. 418, Twin Falls and Cassia Counties, State of Idaho, be authorized and empowered to levy $175,000 per year for ten (10) years, as provided in Idaho Code 33-804 and 33-901, for the purpose of allowing the district to add to, remodel or repair any existing building; to furnish and equip any building of the District; to purchase school buses, and general maintenance, for fiscal year beginning July 1, 2017 and continuing each year thereafter for ten (10) years? This levy will replace the existing School Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy in the amount of $70,000 that was passed in 2009 for ten (10) years, but if this levy fails the existing levy of 2009 will remain valid for $70,000 until 2019.

Twin Falls School District

-Supplemental levy

-$4,250,000 per year for two years

-For maintaining and operating schools

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Twin Falls School District No. 411, Twin Falls County, Idaho, be authorized and empowered to levy a supplemental levy, as permitted by law in Section 33-802(3), Idaho Code for four million two hundred fifty thousand dollars ($4,250,000), each year for two years for a total of eight million five hundred thousand dollars ($8,500,000) for the purpose of paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the District for the fiscal years beginning July 1, 2017 and ending June 30, 2019?

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Payette School District

-Plant facilities levy

-$495,000 per year for 10 years

-For maintaining and operating schools

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Payette Joint School District No. 371J, Payette and Washington Counties, Idaho, be authorized and empowered to levy a School Plant Facilities Fund Levy, as provided in the resolution adopted at the January 9th, 2017, Payette Joint School District Trustee meeting, as follows?

1. The proposed School Plant Facilities Reserve Fund Levy will be in the amount of FOUR HUNDRED NINETY FIVE THOUSAND DOLLARS ($495,000) for the first fiscal year beginning July 1, 2017, and continuing each year in the amount of FOUR HUNDRED NINETY FIVE THOUSAND DOLLARS ($495,000) for ten years for total levy indebtedness in the amount of FOUR MILLION NINE HUNDRED FIFTY THOUSAND DOLLARS ($4,950,000).

2. The proposed levy represents bonded indebtedness of less than two-tenths of one percent (.2%) of the total market value of existing school plant facilities, as such valuation for assessment purposes existed on December 31 of the year immediately preceding the election; and for the levy to pass, a total of fifty-five percent (55%) of the electors voting in the election must vote in favor thereof.

3. The Plant Facilities Reserve Fund will be for the purpose of allowing the District to acquire, purchase, or improve school site or sites; to accumulate funds for and to build a school house or school houses or other buildings or buildings; to demolish or remove school buildings; to add to, remodel, or repair any existing building; to furnish and equip any building or buildings, including all lighting, heating, ventilation and sanitation facilities, and appliances necessary to maintain and operate buildings of the District; to purchase school buses; for lease and lease purchase agreements for any of the above purposes and to repay loans from commerical lending institutions extended to pay for the construction of school plant facilities.

Payette School District

-Supplemental levy

-$400,000 per year for two years

-For maintaining and operating schools

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Payette Joint School District No. 371J, Payette and Washington Counties, Idaho, be authorized and empowered to levy a supplemental levy, as permitted by law in Section 33-802(3), Idaho Code, in the amount of up to four hundred thousand dollars ($400,000) each year for two years for a total of eight hundred thousand dollars ($800,000) for the purpose of paying all lawful expenses of maintaining and operating the schools of the District for the fiscal years beginning July 1, 2017, and ending June 30, 2019, as provided in the resolution adopted at the January 9th, 2017, Payette Joint School District Trustee meeting?

VALLEY COUNTY

Cascade School District

-Supplemental levy

-$500,000 per year for two years

-For maintaining and operating schools

Ballot question:

Shall the Board of Trustees of Cascade School District No. 422, Valley County, Idaho, be authorized and empowered to make and certify to the Board of County Commissioners, Valley County, Idaho, a supplemental maintenance and operation levy in the amount of five hundred thousand dollars ($500,000) per year for a period of two (2) years, commencing with the taxable year of 20 17, to provide money for the maintenance and operation of the district and purposes as authorized by law as provided by Idaho Code Section 33-802(3)?

