Twin Falls City Council re-elects Barigar as mayor

Twin Falls Mayor Shawn Barigar (Photo: City of Twin Falls)

TWIN FALLS - The Twin Falls City Council on Tuesday re-elected Shawn Barigar to serves a the city's mayor.

Barigar appointed councilwoman Nikki Boyd to serve as vice-mayor. The mayor and vice-mayor are selected by popular vote among the City Council to serve two-year terms.

The mayor presides at all City Council meetings, and is considered the official representative of the city.

Incumbent council members Greg Lanting, Suzanne Hawkins, and Chris Reid were also sworn in for four-year terms on the Twin Falls City Council.

