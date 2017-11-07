Star mayor, council member avoid recall

Star Mayor Chad Bell (Photo: KTVB)

STAR - Mayor Chad Bell and City Council member Kevin Nielson avoided recall Tuesday night, with the majority of voters coming out in support of them.

With about 1,800 people casting votes, 61 percent voted against recalling Bell, while 60 percent voted against recalling Nielson.

The vote was initiated by a group called "Concerned Citizens of Star," which collected enough votes to get the recall on the ballot.

The main point of contention centered on a 200-unit apartment complex being built on the corner of Highway 44 and Highway 16.

MORE: Battle between community and Star City Council leads to recall vote

© 2017 KTVB-TV