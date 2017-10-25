Vallivue School District Office (Photo: Troy Colson/KTVB)

CANYON COUNTY - If one ballot measure in Canyon County passes in November, hundreds of students will be living in a different school district. Dozens of parents are spearheading the move from the Nampa School District to the Vallivue School District.

"They (parents) had public meetings and it was determined it should go forward to the voters so in November people in just that square mile will decide if they want to remain in Nampa School district," explained Dr. Patrick Charlton, who is the Vallivue School District Superintendent.

The proposed change includes the area between Franklin, Ustick, Northside and Cherry. Charlton says about 300 students live in that area.

Marie Goff lives in one of the subdivisions inside the boundary change proposal. She says it just makes sense. Right now her oldest daughter goes to Columbia High School when Ridgevue is right around the corner.

"Going 20 minutes out of our way to get her to school seems kinda ridiculous," said Goff.

If the annexation moves forward, Charlton says the only tight squeeze at this point would be in the middle schools which are nearly at capacity.

"We would have to figure out what to do there to accommodate the additional students," said Charlton.

He says the district does plan on bringing a bond to Vallivue voters in the Spring of 2019 to build a third middle school.

The Nampa School District has open enrollment, so Charlton says students would have the choice to stay in their current school if thee annexation moves forward.

The Nampa School District tells us they hope voters choose to stay with the district.

