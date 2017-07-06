Labrador used state seal for campaign mailer

U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador formally launched his campaign to be Idaho's next governor. (Photo: Troy Colson/KTVB)

BOISE - Republican U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador sent Idaho voters a campaign mailer asking for contributions to his gubernatorial bid ornamented with the state seal, even though the secretary of state's office says the seal should only be used for official state business.

Labrador's fundraiser flier asked voters to give $50, $75, $100 or more in campaign donations. The mailer aimed to get people to pledge their support to Labrador's 2016 campaign promises to move America to a more conservative direction.

Tim Hurst, deputy secretary of state, says using Idaho's seal for political purposes could imply a state endorsement of a candidate when the state isn't supposed to take a side in elections.

China Gum, Labrador's campaign manager, provided a statement Thursday reaffirming Labrador's pride of Idaho's heritage but did not mention if the campaign would stop using the seal.

State of Idaho flag (Photo: Derek Brumby/Thinkstock)

© 2017 KTVB-TV