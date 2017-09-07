Idaho's longest serving AG to run for re-election

Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden (Photo: Deren Martinez/KTVB)

BOISE - Idaho's longest serving attorney general says he will run for re-election in 2018, squashing rumors he might run for higher political office.

Republican Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced Thursday he is seeking a fifth term in office. The decision marks an end to the speculation Wasden would throw his hat into Idaho's open gubernatorial seat now that Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter has said he won't seek a fourth term.

Wasden says fighting public corruption and keeping children safe have been his top priorities while in office.

As attorney general, Wasden serves as the state's chief legal officer and offers consumer protection advice. The office also provides legal opinions to state lawmakers on pending legislation as well as to statewide elected officials if they have a question on the law.

So far, no other candidate has filed to run against Wasden.

