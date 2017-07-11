Idaho told to hold off on sending data to voter fraud panel

Kerry Hinton, 43, of Lakewood, Colorado fills out her ballot at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds on November 8, 2016 in Golden, Colorado. (Photo: Marc Piscotty/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

BOISE - Idaho officials say they've been asked to hold off on providing detailed voter information to President Donald Trump's commission investigating alleged voter fraud.

The commission had given states until July 14 to provide data including names, dates of birth and the last four digits of each voter's Social Security numbers. But in an email Monday, the panel's designated officer postponed that request until a judge rules on a lawsuit filed by the Electronic Privacy Information Center in Washington.

Tim Hurst, deputy secretary of state, said Tuesday that Idaho will wait for further instructions from the commission.

In Idaho, the state's voter registration system is public, including voters' names, addresses and voting history. However, information about driver's license numbers, the last four digits of Social Security numbers and date of births are not releasable under the state's public records law even though that data is collected on registration forms.

© 2017 Associated Press