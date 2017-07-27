Idaho reviewing new request from voter fraud commission

An Idaho voter casts a ballot. (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney's office has confirmed it's received a second request for voter data in the wake of President Donald Trump's investigation of possible voter fraud.

Tim Hurst, deputy secretary of state, said Thursday Denney is still reviewing the request, but the Republican remains willing to hand over information if it complies with the state public records law.

Trump created the commission to investigate his allegations - offered without evidence - that millions of people voted illegally in 2016. A federal judge recently cleared the way for it to resume collecting data after rejecting an advocacy group's attempt to block collection when the commission first sent out its data request.

In Idaho, the state's voter registration system is public, including voters' names, addresses and voting history. However, information about driver's license numbers, the last four digits of Social Security numbers and date of births are not releasable under the state's public records law even though that data is collected on registration forms.

