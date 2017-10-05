Idaho gubernatorial candidate releases economic assets

Tommy Ahlquist (Photo: Mike di Donato/KTVB)

BOISE - Idaho gubernatorial candidate Tommy Ahlquist has voluntarily released his economic assets, fulfilling a campaign promise under the political newcomer's recently released ethics reform plan.

Ahlquist, a Republican, disclosed Thursday his sources of personal income, investments worth $5,000 or more and various board memberships.

According to the information provided by the campaign, Ahlquist's salary comes from Gardner Company - a Boise-based development company where he serves as chief operating officer. He also reported ownership in 25 businesses, 25 sources of income greater than $5,000 and 27 investments worth more than $5,000.

Idaho is one of two states to not require candidates or its governor to release personal financial information.

U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador and Lt. Gov. Brad Little - who are also running for the open governor's seat in 2018 - did not immediately respond to comments if they will voluntarily disclose their economic assets.

