Idaho Democrats won't challenge new request for voter data

BOISE - Officials with the Idaho Democratic Party say a recent federal court ruling has limited their legal options to fight a second request from President Donald Trump commission investigating possible voter fraud.

Idaho Democratic Party Chairman Bert Marley said Tuesday that the best recourse is for Idaho citizens to ask Secretary of State Lawerence Denney to deny the request.

Idaho Democrats sued the state last month after Denney said he would treat the commission's nationwide request for voter records as a public records request. Democratic officials then settled with the state after Denney's office said he wouldn't fulfill the original request.

However, a recent ruling from a federal judge allowed the commission to continue seeking voter records. Commission officials say the data will be kept confidential and secure and be discarded once the commission's analysis is finished under their second request.

Denney has since called the lawsuit frivolous and has maintained he'll hand over public voter data to the commission.

