Idaho candidates talk transparency in buildup to 2018

Idaho Statehouse (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE- Idaho's 30-year-old ethics laws are once again facing scrutiny as candidates prepare for the 2018 election season.

Idaho is one of just two states that don't require elected officeholders to disclose any of their personal financial information. This means the state's elected officials can weigh in on public matters without sharing whether their wallets might benefit.

To challenge this, political newcomer and GOP gubernatorial candidate Tommy Ahlquist has voluntarily released his economic assets as part fulfilling a campaign promise to disclose his possible conflicts of interests. Opponent Lt. Gov. Brad Little has also promised to release his assets in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, the Idaho Legislature has tasked a bipartisan panel to submit recommendations on possible changes for lawmakers to consider during the 2018 session.

© 2017 KTVB-TV