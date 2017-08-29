Election results: Middleton schools levy, Notus mayor recall

CANYON COUNTY - Tuesday was Election Day in Canyon County, with two big items on the ticket: a $2.6 million levy for the Middleton School District a vote to recall the Notus mayor.

Unofficial results show voters approved the Middleton levy, with 344 (67.85 percent) in favor of the levy and 163 (32.15 percent against it).

According to the Middleton School District superintendent, the levy will pay for school buses, special programs such as orchestra and gifted and talented, and normal operating expenses.

On the ballot in Notus, Mayor Dave Porterfield faced a recall vote after being accused of failure to comply with Idaho Department of Environmental Quality rules for drinking water systems.

Unofficial results Tuesday night night showed the majority of voters were against the recall, with 48 for and 85 against.

The Shoshone School District also asked voters for funds - to the tune of $6 million. According to the school district, the money will go toward building a new stage and gymnasium, school entrances and separate offices for the elementary, junior high and high school.

The bond required a two-thirds approval to pass. Results were not available as of late Tuesday.

