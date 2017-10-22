Early voting begins Monday in Ada, Canyon counties

As early voting gets underway in Ada County, election officials unveiled their new mobile voting unit. (Photo: Mike di Donato / KTVB)

BOISE - Election day is Nov. 7, and polls open for early voting in Ada and Canyon counties starting on Monday.

Early voting is available for Ada County residents at the Ada County Elections Office, Boise City Hall and Meridian City Hall.

There's also a mobile trailer, also known as food truck voting, in Ada county. You can find where it will be each day here.



In Canyon County, residents can vote early at the county's elections office.

If you are not a registered voter, you can register at any of the early voting locations; You just have to have a photo I.D. and proof of residence.

In both counties, multiple city council seats are up for grabs, and mayor elections are being held in Garden City, Caldwell, Nampa, Melba, Greenleaf and Notus.

There two are recall elections in Star: One is for the Mayor Chad Bell the other is for City Councilman Kevin Nielsen.

See Ada County's Sample Ballot

Canyon County voters will also decide on some levies. The Nampa School District is looking to pass a $9.4 million supplemental levy and the Caldwell School District is trying for a $2.5 million plant facilities levy.

Early voting runs until Nov. 3. The last day to request and absentee ballot is Oct. 27. Election day is Nov. 7.

You can find more information about Ada County early voting here and Canyon County early voting here.

