Denney sends voter commission public records form, bill

BOISE - Idaho's Secretary of State Lawerence Denney has sent President Donald Trump's commission investigating alleged voter fraud an official public records request form and a bill for $20.

Denney has maintained he will treat the commission's request for detailed voter information as a public records request, meaning Idaho's Public Records Law - included in the "Transparent and Ethical Government" section of state code - will guide his response.

Denney said Friday that commission officials will need to pay $20 for the state's voter rolls, fill out the public records request form and sign a disclaimer promising not to use the data for commercial uses.

In Idaho, the state's voter registration system is public, including voters' names, addresses and voting history. However, information about driver's license numbers, the last four digits of Social Security numbers and date of births are not releasable under the state's public records law even though that data is collected on registration forms.

