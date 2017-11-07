Debbie Kling unseats Nampa Mayor Bob Henry

Bob Henry, Debbie Kling

NAMPA - Debbie Kling has been elected mayor of Nampa, unseating incumbant Bob Henry.

Kling received 53 percent of the vote, while Henry got 40 percent. Melissa Sue Robinson got seven percent.

Henry was first elected in 2013, and was seeking his second term.

MORE: Meet the 3 candidates running for Nampa mayor

Kling has served as the president of the Nampa Chamber of Commerce since 2012.

MORE: 2017 Elections Results

© 2017 KTVB-TV