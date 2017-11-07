Boise elects 2 new City Council members, Thomson wins reelection

Boise City Council member TJ Thomson speaks at a forum for City Council candidates on Oct. 9, 2017. (Photo: KTVB)

Boise residents on Tuesday elected two new City Council members, and incumbent Councilman TJ Thomson held onto his seat.

Thomson won Seat 4 with 47 percent of the vote. His closest challenger, Naomi Johnson picked up 38 percent.

Lisa Sanchez overwhelmingly defeated four other challengers for Seat 2, left open when Ben Quintana decided not to run for reelection. Sanchez received 44 percent of the vote. The next closest candidate - Frank Walker - got 25 percent.

In the race for Seat 6, which was vacated by longtime council member Maryanne Jordan, Holli Woodings claimed victory with 52 percent of the vote. Caleb Hansen came in second with 29 percent.

