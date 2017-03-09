Ada County runs pre-election tabulation tests

Ada County Elections Office staff ran a logic and accuracy test today in preparation for next Tuesday's elections. (Photo: Mary Kienzle/KTVB)

BOISE - Election Day is now five days away. This afternoon at the Ada County Elections Office staff ran a logic and accuracy test in front of our camera and anyone else who wanted to watch.

That's to make sure that the elections’ computers are properly reading and counting ballots.

“Prior to this, we spend several weeks actually programming, running test ballots through, to make sure that everything is programmed correctly and counted correctly,” said Jo Spencer, Ada County Elections Office administrator.

Spencer says everything ran as it should.

The ballot tabulators and software are now locked down until ballots are ready to be counted on Election Day, this coming Tuesday.

The polls will be open on March 14 from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

© 2017 KTVB-TV