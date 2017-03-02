Ada County moves some polling places for March 14 election

Ada County election box (Photo: KTVB)

BOISE - A number of polling places will change locations for the March 14 election, the Ada County Elections Office announced on Thursday.

The location changes will affect seven polling places in Boise, Garden City and Star.

Elections officials say the office has mailed out notification letters to residents whose polling places have changed.

In November, some Boise voters voiced frustration after the Elections Office announced new locations for five polling places just days before the general election.

Here are the changes for the March 14 election:

Precinct 1412

-Previous at Star City Hall

-Moved to Star Fire Protection District (10831 W. State St., Star)

Precinct 1608

-Previously at Garden City Sr. Citizen Center

-Moved to Ada Co. Highway District (3775 Adams St., Garden City)

Precinct 1711

-Previously at BSU Alumni and Friends Center

-Moved to BSU Veterans Services (1607 W. University Dr., Boise)

Precinct 1806

-Previously at Ada County Indigent Services

-Moved to SpringHill Suites (424 E. Parkcenter Blvd., Boise)

Precinct 1902

-Previously at The Pursuit Church

-Moved to LDS Church (3229 N. Bogus Basin Road, Boise)

Precinct 1909

-Previously at The Pursuit Church

-Moved to All Saints Presbyterian Church (3600 Bogus Basin Road, Boise)

Precinct 1920

-Previously at Idaho History Center

-Moved to East Jr. High School (5600 E. Warm Springs Ave., Boise)



