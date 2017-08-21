E. Idaho lawmaker boasts of donations after conspiracy post

Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls (Photo: Idaho Legislature)

BOISE - An eastern Idaho lawmaker says donors are offering him contributions for every scolding comment he receives for posting a link to a conspiracy theory suggesting the recent tragedy in Charlottesville, Virginia might have been organized to undermine President Donald Trump.

Republican Rep. Bryan Zollinger of Idaho Falls said Monday five donors have promised to contribute various amounts for any tweet, Facebook comment and email critical of his decision to share the wild and unconfirmed claims from a far-right website.

Zollinger says he's received thousands of negative comments from people across the United States since sharing the link on Friday. Zollinger says having donor support makes receiving the criticism fun.

Zollinger posted the conspiracy theory article after Trump drew bipartisan criticism for saying "both sides" were responsible for the deadly clash between white supremacists and counterprotesters in Charlottesville.

